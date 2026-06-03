The USA is increasing the pressure on Switzerland in the ongoing tariff dispute. President Donald Trump's administration has proposed new punitive tariffs against around 60 trading partners, including Switzerland.

Washington accuses the countries concerned of not taking sufficient action against imports of products manufactured using forced labor.

According to a report published in Washington on Tuesday (local time) by US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, Switzerland is one of 54 economies that the US does not consider to have an explicit import ban on such goods. Washington is proposing additional tariffs of 12.5 percent for these countries.

The EU would be burdened with 10 percent, as it has introduced a corresponding ban, but its enforcement is considered insufficient. Products such as semiconductors, coffee, beef and fruit would be exempt from the new duties.

New legal basis

The proposals are not yet final. A consultation will run until the beginning of July, followed by public hearings. The Trump administration is also looking for a new legal basis for its customs policy.

In February, the US Supreme Court ruled that President Trump could not rely on an emergency law for previous punitive tariffs, as the imposition of tariffs is generally the responsibility of Congress. The new measures are therefore justified by provisions of the Trade Act of 1974 and the fight against forced labor.

The new report comes at a sensitive time for Switzerland. Bern and Washington are currently negotiating a settlement of the customs dispute.

Seco already rejected the accusations in April

Seco Director Helene Budliger Artieda said just last week that Switzerland was "on the last legs" of talks with the USA. She expressed confidence that an agreement could be reached by the deadline set by Trump on July 9. In addition to the general tariff rate of 10 percent, country-specific additional tariffs are being discussed, with 21 percent previously being mentioned for Switzerland.

Switzerland firmly rejects the accusations from Washington regarding forced labor. Budliger Artieda had already stated in April that forced labor is prohibited in Switzerland under constitutional, civil and criminal law. Switzerland plays a pioneering role internationally and was the first country to include a ban on forced labor in its public procurement law. In addition, the due diligence obligations for companies have been further tightened.

According to the USA, however, Switzerland lacks an explicit ban on the import of products from forced labor. Washington argues that this could lead to distortions of competition. Seco, on the other hand, maintains that there is no evidence that Swiss trade practices put US companies at a disadvantage or that supply chains with links to Switzerland benefit from forced labor. Additional tariffs are therefore neither justified nor suitable to combat the problem.