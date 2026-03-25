The planned rules raise questions - such as which devices even qualify as routers. Fabian Sommer/dpa

The US regulatory authority FCC only wants to approve routers if they are developed and produced entirely in the USA. However, it appears that not a single device currently meets these requirements.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you In future, the US regulatory authority FCC will only allow routers whose entire value chain - from design to software - is located entirely in the USA.

The reason given for the measure is national security, although not a single router model currently meets the requirements.

Existing devices will remain permitted, but updates will be severely restricted. Show more

In future, only routers that have been manufactured entirely in the USA may be sold in the USA. This has been decided by the regulatory authority FCC, as reported by the portal heise.de.

The requirements are far-reaching: not only the production, but the entire value chain - from design to chips to software - must be in US hands. All routers are affected, whether with or without WLAN.

The move is justified on the grounds of national security. However, according to heise.de, there is apparently not a single router model that meets these requirements.

Exceptions associated with high hurdles

Devices that have already been approved may be resold and used. However, this will be severely restricted in future with the ban on software and firmware updates. Security updates will remain permitted for the time being - but only until March 2027.

Exceptions are possible, but are associated with high hurdles. Manufacturers must disclose their supply chains in detail for each individual router and prove why production does not take place in the USA. They must also present concrete plans to relocate production to the USA in the future.

It also remains unclear what exactly counts as a "router". According to a document referred to by the FCC, routers forward data packets between networked systems - a definition that, according to heise.de, could include both Wi-Fi repeaters and smartphones.

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