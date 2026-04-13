The USA wants to block Iranian ports. The oil price therefore exceeds the 100 US dollar mark again. And some tankers are turning back off the Strait of Hormuz. These are the developments of the past few hours.

Helene Laube

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following the failure of peace negotiations with Iran for the time being, the USA wants to start blocking the Strait of Hormuz today, as announced by US President Donald Trump.

Iran, however, was unimpressed.

According to new data, oil tankers are already avoiding the Strait of Hormuz again due to concerns about the US blockade.

Oil prices rose again on Monday morning. Show more

Iran is countering the announced US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz with mockery and threats, while oil prices are rising again. The blockade would give the US time to clear mines there and establish a protected passage for commercial shipping, writes the Wall Street Journal. However, renewed Iranian attacks would quickly complicate this mission.

blue News summarizes what happened on Monday night (13.4.).

USA to begin Hormuz blockade today

Following the failure of peace negotiations with Iran for the time being, the USA intends to begin a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz today, as announced by US President Donald Trump. From 4 p.m. CEST, the passage will be blocked for ships wishing to enter or leave Iranian ports, the US regional command Centcom announced on Platform X. According to the "Wall Street Journal", Trump and his advisers are also considering resuming limited military strikes in Iran in order to get the stalled talks back on track.

The US regional command for the Middle East, Centcom, also wrote on X that the naval blockade includes Iranian ports in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. The blockade will be enforced against ships of all nations. No one who pays an "illegal toll" will have safe passage on the high seas, Trump had previously written on Truth Social.

He had given Iran an ultimatum to restore free shipping and threatened to attack power plants and other infrastructure if it did not. Shortly before his deadline expired, Washington and Tehran agreed on a two-week ceasefire in the middle of the week. This was followed by direct negotiations between the two sides mediated by Pakistan in Islamabad on Saturday. However, these ended early Sunday morning without any tangible results.

It is unclear if and when further negotiations will take place. Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar called on both sides to stick to the ceasefire. Pakistan will continue to play its role as mediator, he said.

Iran unimpressed

Iran's parliamentary speaker Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf mocked the US population on X: "Have fun with the current fuel prices".

Enjoy the current pump figures. With the so-called 'blockade', Soon you'll be nostalgic for $4–$5 gas.



ΔO_BSOH>0 ⇒ f(f(O))>f(O) pic.twitter.com/rVxlC6vFWG — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) April 12, 2026

Ghalibaf had led the negotiations for Iran in Islamabad, Pakistan. According to the Iranian news agency Tasnim, he interpreted the American threats as an expression of the helplessness in which the USA has found itself since the outbreak of the war it started with Israel.

With the Hormuz blockade, Trump wants to prevent Iran from demanding fees from shipping companies for a passage through the strait and at the same time cut off the country from oil revenues. Iran is one of the largest oil producers in the world. The Strait of Hormuz is therefore also extremely important for Tehran in order to bring its oil exports to international markets.

On a propaganda poster in Tehran, the Iranian regime affirms that it will retain control over the Strait of Hormuz and shipping traffic. (April 12, 2026) Image: IMAGO/Anadolu Agency

Iran, however, was unimpressed. Trump's announcement of the naval blockade was nothing but bluff, wrote Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesman for the security committee in the Iranian parliament, on X night. This would be seen as a military operation "and we would respond to it." The Revolutionary Guards warned against military ships approaching the Strait of Hormuz. This would be considered a "clear violation of the ceasefire (in place since Wednesday)", it said in a statement on Sunday evening.

Maltese tanker turns back

According to new data, oil tankers are already avoiding the Strait of Hormuz again due to concerns about the US blockade. A Maltese-flagged supertanker turned back before the passage and anchored in the Gulf of Oman, according to data from the LSEG and Kpler services. The ship was supposed to load Iraqi crude oil for Vietnam. Two Pakistani tankers and a ship flying the Liberian flag, however, entered the Gulf on Sunday.

The German Shipowners' Association reacted cautiously to the latest developments. "Unfortunately, there is currently little reason to believe that the situation will ease in the short term," an association spokesperson told the dpa news agency. However, if Iran has laid mines in the strait, their removal would be an important contribution.

Report: Iranian attacks would make blockade more difficult

The blockade of the strait would give the US time to clear mines there and establish a protected passage for commercial shipping, the Wall Street Journal quotes current and former US defense officials. However, renewed Iranian attacks would quickly complicate this mission, it said. Iran's Revolutionary Guards still had a large part of their extensive fleet of maneuverable speedboats with which they controlled the Strait of Hormuz. More than 60 percent of these fast attack boats are intact and continue to pose a threat, Farzin Nadimi of the Washington Institute think tank was quoted as saying.

Iran expert Danny Citrinowicz wrote on X: "Iran is unlikely to back down." He could target parts of the US Navy to test American resolve. Iran researcher Hamidreza Azizi also fears that Iran will encourage its allied Houthi militia in Yemen to attack the Bab al-Mandab strait and thus the entrance to the Red Sea and the Suez Canal further north.

The Iranian news agency Tasnim wrote on X: "If Trump takes action against the Strait of Hormuz, he will also lose the Bab al-Mandab strait". Meanwhile, Israeli media reported that the Israeli armed forces were already preparing for a renewed conflict with Iran.

Oil prices rise

Oil prices have risen after the negotiations between the USA and Iran failed for the time being. A barrel of Brent crude for delivery in June cost 102.50 US dollars at the opening on Monday (CEST). Before the start of negotiations between the USA and Iran in the Pakistani capital Islamabad on Saturday, the price per barrel was still at 95.20 dollars. The price of US WTI crude for delivery in May also rose again on Monday night. Oil prices currently remain the most important indicator of inflation and economic concerns on the market.

Prices have shot up since the start of the war. When the two-week ceasefire was announced on Wednesday, the price of Brent crude fell to its lowest level since mid-March at almost 90 dollars.