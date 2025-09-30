The Capitol in Washington: Will there really be a shutdown in the USA? Archive image: dpa

Political wrangling regularly occurs in the USA when the new budget is passed. What has often looked more like theater in the past could now actually escalate.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Every year again: before the start of the new fiscal year tomorrow, October 1, the US administration is threatened with a shutdown.

The government and opposition are finding it difficult to find a common line in the discussions about the government budget. There is therefore a threat of a shutdown.

blue News explains what impact a shutdown would have. Show more

Democrats and Republicans in the USA regularly argue about the budget right up to the last minute. But rarely has a shutdown - i.e. a standstill in government business - been as likely as this time.

The positions of the two major parties are too far apart, which is why political observers do not expect the budget for the next twelve months to be passed on time.

What would be the consequences of a shutdown? The most important questions and answers at a glance.

What exactly is it about?

Every September, Republicans and Democrats in the US Parliament argue about the federal budget for the new fiscal year from October 1. If they cannot agree on a budget, the government lacks the basis for further funding - a shutdown looms. To prevent this from happening, at least a transitional budget would have to be agreed.

As the shutdown looms, let’s play; what are the facts? FACT: Trump wants to distract from Epstein. RELEASE THE FILES FACT: Republicans run the House, Senate, & White House… if there is a shutdown, Real Math says it’s the REPUBLICANS’ SHUTDOWN. — Jasmine Crockett (@jasmineforus.bsky.social) 29. September 2025 um 20:44

Most recently, a draft for bridging funding failed in the US Senate: There, at least 60 of the total 100 senators must approve a bill. Although the Republicans have a majority of 53 seats, they are dependent on the support of at least seven Democrats for a bill to actually be passed.

They are aware of their position and are therefore trying to extract concessions from US President Donald Trump 's party in return for their votes. Parliament often only agrees on a budget at the very last moment. In the past, Congress has often bumbled its way from one transitional budget to the next.

What happens in the event of a shutdown?

If no budget or at least a transitional budget is passed, the government initially has no more funds available for further financing. A freeze on federal spending in the US administration and the continued operation of many authorities and offices are at stake.

Institutions in the United States that are not considered essential for security and basic services would then have to close or send their employees on forced leave. Government employees would no longer receive a salary.

Blaming Democrats for a shutdown when you control the House, Senate, and the White House only proves you can't govern. — The Lincoln Project (@lincolnproject.us) 29. September 2025 um 22:00

Like many Americans, many of them live from paycheck to paycheck and do not have large reserves. Whether they are paid in arrears depends on their employment contract. Subcontractors, for example, are not guaranteed repayment.

According to the US media, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) recently instructed several federal agencies to consider permanent layoffs in the event of a shutdown. This ties in with the Trump administration's line: Numerous civil servants had already been dismissed from their jobs in the first few months of his term in office as part of extensive cutbacks.

Hard to blame Democrats for the shutdown when sources close to Trump say out loud that the president “welcomes the prospect of a shutdown.”



[image or embed] — Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (@whitehouse.senate.gov) 29. September 2025 um 16:09

However, employees and emergency personnel in important areas such as the military, emergency services, border security or air security will continue to work unpaid for the time being during a shutdown - their salaries are usually paid in arrears. Members of Congress - and the US President - continue to receive their regular salary.

The longest shutdown in US history to date occurred during Trump's first term in office. Government operations largely came to a standstill for more than five weeks at the turn of the year 2018/2019.

What does a shutdown mean for the US population?

For the US population, a government shutdown could mean that applications are processed more slowly, people have to wait longer for tax assessments and national parks close. Tourists - including those from abroad - could also be affected.

In a letter to party leaders in Congress, the US Travel Association warned of flight delays and cancellations. It put the cost of this "completely avoidable blow" at one billion US dollars per week.

A shutdown can also cause unrest on the financial markets. Berenberg economist Atakan Bakiskan assumes that the White House will classify an agency responsible for labor market statistics as not systemically relevant and that it would have to suspend its activities from Wednesday.

The employment figures and consumer prices could then not be published on time and thus also influence the decision of the US Federal Reserve. The Federal Reserve (Fed) reviews the key interest rate on the basis of the data and decides on a further possible interest rate cut.

What is the current situation?

The federal budget usually comprises twelve budget bills. According to a bipartisan committee on the federal budget, not one of them has been passed yet. The US Congress is now faced with the task of finding at least enough votes for a stopgap budget to keep the government running.

A Republican bill for a temporary budget recently passed the House of Representatives, which would have ensured funding up to and including November 20. However, the Senate balked.

A meeting between Trump and the party leaders from both chambers of Congress did not result in a breakthrough. The minority leader of the Democrats in the House of Representatives, Hakeem Jeffries, said afterwards that "significant and meaningful" differences remained even after the meeting.

Mike Johnson, majority leader of the Republicans in the House of Representatives, therefore referred to a transition budget that would give both parties more time. The Democrats want to use the deadline to increase the pressure on the Republicans in order to push through their demands.

What is a key point of contention?

The Democrats' main focus is on the healthcare sector, where they are demanding the reversal of the latest cuts to the Medicaid program for low-income people.

These were part of Trump's big tax bill - and this is precisely what is likely to annoy the US President if he has to reject the first points just a few months after they were passed.

He accused the Democrats of wanting to spend millions on healthcare for migrants who were in the country illegally and described the demands as "ridiculous".

Senator Patty Murray was one of several Democrats to condemn this portrayal. Migrants without a valid residence permit are not entitled to such benefits under current law and should not receive them under the Democrats' plans, she was quoted as saying by the New York Times.