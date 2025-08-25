Kilmar Abrego Garcia (center) was arrested again by the US authorities and is to be deported to Uganda. KEYSTONE

Unlawfully deported to El Salvador, brought back by court order - and arrested again: the future of the man who has become a symbol of Donald Trump's deportation policy is once again unclear.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Kilmar Ábrego García, who was unlawfully deported to El Salvador in March, has been detained again in the USA.

Ábrego García was arrested by ICE immigration police in Baltimore in the US state of Maryland.

He is now to be deported to Uganda. Show more

The US immigration authorities ICE have taken a man into custody whose unlawful deportation to El Salvador and subsequent return to the USA had attracted a great deal of attention.

The deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia to Uganda is currently being prepared, announced US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. Among other things, she reiterated the accusation that he was a member of the notorious MS-13 gang. The man's lawyers deny this.

Abrego Garcia had appeared for an appointment at an immigration office in Baltimore in the US state of Maryland. The arrest there took place just a few days after his release from custody in Tennessee.

According to his lawyer Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, he was not initially informed of the reason for his arrest, as reported by ABC News. According to the report, a new lawsuit has just been filed against the move and the possible deportation.

Case has become a symbol of controversial US deportation policy

Abrego Garcia's case is exemplary of a larger debate about the approach of US President Donald Trump's administration to deportations. At its heart is the question of whether those affected receive a sufficient legal hearing.

In March, Abrego Garcia was flown out of the USA to El Salvador despite being protected from deportation. He comes from the country and was taken to a notorious high-security prison as part of a larger group of migrants.

After a long legal tug-of-war, he was returned to the USA in June. The US government spoke of an "administrative error" at the time.

Criminal proceedings were initiated against him in the USA, including for human smuggling. Several US media outlets recently reported that he would be allowed to stay with his family under certain conditions until his trial, which begins in January. It was initially unclear what would happen to him after his arrest by the immigration authorities.