Will people entering the USA soon be queuing longer? Here at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City. (Archive) IMAGO/SOPA Images

Stricter US entry rules may come into force as early as Monday. They are also causing uncertainty in Switzerland. What you need to know.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you The USA is planning stricter entry rules, according to which travelers will have to provide their social media accounts from the last five years as well as extensive personal contact and family data, among other things.

The US government justifies the measures on the grounds of national security.

Data protectionists and critics warn of possible errors in the procedure and invasions of privacy.

The regulation could come into force as early as Monday. Show more

Since the fall, anyone wishing to visit the USA has had to pay more and disclose more personal data in future. Not only have the costs for ESTA registration for tourist or business trips of up to 90 days almost doubled from 21 dollars to 40.27 dollars, but Swiss citizens and citizens of a number of other, actually allied countries may also have to disclose their online activities when traveling to the USA. The regulation could come into force from Monday.

This is provided for in an order issued by the US Department of Homeland Security in December. According to this, tourists are obliged to "submit their social media for the past five years". This apparently refers to user accounts on platforms such as X, Facebook or Instagram, as they are already requested for visa applications.

Where must the information be provided?

Tourists must enter the information when applying for the ESTA electronic entry permit. According to the requirements of the Visa Waiver Program, an electronic passport that is valid for the entire duration of the stay is required. Once applied for, the ESTA authorization is valid for two years. Multiple entries are possible during this period. The US authorities recommend submitting the application at least 72 hours before departure.

What else is required?

Significantly more extensive personal data will also be requested in future. This includes all of the traveler's telephone numbers from the past five years and email addresses from the past ten years. Detailed information on family members will also be requested. This includes dates of birth, addresses and telephone numbers.

What does the US government want with the data?

President Donald Trump's government justifies the stricter requirements with the protection of the USA "from foreign terrorists and other threats to national security". For this reason, it had already tightened the visa requirements for students and skilled workers.

When will the new regulations come into force?

Possibly as early as Monday. The order issued by the US Department of Homeland Security on December 10 mentioned a 60-day objection period, which expires on Sunday. If the new regulation is not legally challenged by then - for example by data protectionists - it will come into force.

Opposition US Democrats and academics accuse the Trump administration of wanting to keep dissenters out of the USA by screening online activities. The US government is already looking at the online accounts of foreign students to determine their views on Israel, for example.

What do data protection experts advise?

A spokesperson for the Federal Data Protection Commissioner Louisa Specht-Riemenschneider told the AFP news agency that she had "noted with concern" the changes to the ESTA program. Travelers would have to "carefully consider for themselves individually whether they are prepared to provide US authorities with this level of data in order to enter the country." With more information, the evaluation also becomes more complex. "This can lead to an increased susceptibility to errors in the ESTA process," the spokesperson warned.