The US Navy says it has lost expensive equipment twice during "routine operations" in the South China Sea: a helicopter and a fighter jet have landed in the water.

According to the Pacific Fleet, the first incident occurred yesterday, Sunday, at around 2.25 p.m. local time. An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter from the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz, which belongs to Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73, known as the Battle Cats, crashed.

The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz has lost two aircraft within 50 minutes. Archive picture: KEYSTONE

The three crew members had been rescued from the water without any of them being injured. At 3.15 p.m., the alarm was sounded again on the Nimitz when an F/a-18F Super Hornet of the Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) called Fighting Redcocks received 22 Probelem.

The two pilots saved themselves with the ejection seats and were fished out of the sea shortly afterwards, it is reported.