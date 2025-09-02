There will soon be no more water in Sóller. (archive picture) Jonas Walzberg/dpa

Drinking water is running out in Sóller in the northwest of Mallorca. According to the town hall, the supply will only last for ten days - the first restrictions are already in place.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to the town council, the water supply in Sóller on Mallorca will only last for ten days.

Swimming pools have been closed and gardens are no longer allowed to be watered.

Mayor Miquel Nadal warns of further drastic restrictions, including water cuts. Show more

The persistent drought on Mallorca now also has one of the island's most popular tourist destinations firmly in its grip. In Sóller in the northwest of Mallorca, the drinking water will only last for around ten days, according to the town council. If it doesn't rain soon, drastic measures are threatened. This was reported by Mallorca Magazine.

The first bans have been in place since Friday, August 29. Accordingly, it is forbidden to fill pools with tap water, water gardens or clean cars and terraces. Two public swimming pools had to be closed.

Mayor Miquel Nadal spoke of a "very worrying" situation. The daily consumption in Sóller is currently significantly higher than the amount that is obtained from the surrounding springs in the Tramuntana mountains. "If it doesn't rain, we will have to impose stricter restrictions," explained Nadal.

Hotels must also react

In the worst case scenario, the drinking water supply could be temporarily interrupted - a measure that was last imposed in September 2000.

Hotels have also been called upon to install water-saving systems and inform their guests about the precarious situation. Residents have also been asked to use water as sparingly as possible in their households.

According to the utility company Emaya, the island's two large reservoirs - Gorg Blau and Cúber - are currently only just under 31 percent full. The decline is due to the extreme drought and high consumption in the summer months.