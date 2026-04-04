Ibiza attracts beach vacationers, party tourists, the rich and famous - and snorkelers. Bild: Andrea Warnecke/dpa-tmn

On the Balearic Islands, the car rental boom is being curbed: Ibiza is significantly limiting the number of rental cars this summer, while Mallorca is opting for stricter environmental zones. The aim is to curb traffic and mass tourism.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ibiza allows only 14,000 rental cars in summer to reduce traffic and environmental impact.

Mallorca relies on environmental zones and compulsory registration for foreign cars.

Providers expect higher prices and advise you to book early. Show more

The vacation island of Ibiza sets strict limits in summer: From June to September, car rental companies are only allowed to offer a total of 14,000 vehicles. This is twelve percent less than last year. With this measure, the local government wants to curb traffic and promote sustainability, as reported by "Blick". A quota key determines which provider is allowed to rent out how many cars. The more environmentally friendly the fleet, the larger the quota.

Holidaymakers on Mallorca will also have to take a closer look in future: Foreign vehicles will only be allowed to enter defined environmental zones after prior registration. This is the islands' response to the increasing pressure from mass tourism, which places a heavy burden on infrastructure and the environment.

The providers surveyed by "Blick" expect prices to rise due to the limited supply. Sunny Cars warns: "In particular for requests for larger vehicle categories or last-minute bookings, it will probably not always be possible to offer a vehicle during the peak season," it told the newspaper.

Resistance to overtourism

Currently, the cheapest small car offers at the beginning of August cost around 300 to 400 francs per week. If you want to explore Ibiza in your own car, you can take the ferry from Barcelona. The disadvantage of this is that you have to reckon with a journey time of around 20 hours and rising fuel prices.

Meanwhile, resistance to overtourism is growing on the Balearic Islands. On Mallorca, locals are protesting against overcrowded cities, high rents and disruptive partygoers. The government is trying to set clear limits with fines for misconduct - and is gradually developing the island in the direction of quality tourism.