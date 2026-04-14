Shortly before the election: Vance (right) visits Orban. Picture: Keystone

Donald Trump and JD Vance demonstratively backed Viktor Orbán. It didn't help - on the contrary: some blame precisely this support for Orbán's failure in the Hungarian elections.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Challenger Péter Magyar clearly wins the election in Hungary.

This marks the end of Viktor Orbán's long term in office - despite support from Donald Trump and JD Vance.

On social media, US support is being mocked as a decisive factor in Orbán's ouster. Show more

This is what happened

For 16 years, Viktor Orban served as Hungary's ruling prime minister. Now he has involuntarily lost his post: the party of his challenger Péter Magyar has won the parliamentary elections in a landslide victory.

Thousands of people celebrated the change of power well into the night on Sunday, dancing to hard techno rhythms on Batthyani Square in Budapest. A hangover instead of a party atmosphere is likely to have prevailed in Washington at the same time: Both US President Donald Trump and his Vice President JD Vance publicly voiced their support for ruler Orbán in the run-up to the election.

"Go out and vote for Viktor Orbán", Trump wrote in capital letters on the Truth Social platform. And further - also in capital letters: "I fully support him." Right-wing populist Orbán is considered an ally of Trump.

US Vice President Vance even traveled to Hungary last Tuesday and provided campaign support on the ground. He was not stingy with his unconcealed praise: "The President of the United States and the Prime Minister of Hungary have been able to do wonderful things together."

According to Vance, Orbán was a "wise statesman" who Trump and he were happy to listen to in order to make progress in the - currently stalled - peace efforts to settle the Russian war against Ukraine. "Viktor was better than anyone to help us understand what the Ukrainians need, what the Russians need, to get to peace," said Vance.

As we know, it was of little use. On the contrary: Orbán lost the election in Hungary. Prominent and less prominent people are now expressing their malice on social media. The tenor: Orbán suffered a resounding defeat not despite, but because of US support. Vance, in particular, is getting his comeuppance in numerous memes.

"The law of unintended consequences"

British presenter Rod Whiting, for example, praised Vance for making it possible for Orbán to be voted out of office in the first place. Whiting's conclusion: "The law of unintended consequences seems to be a recurring problem with the current US administration."

Credit to JD Vance for enabling the defeat of Victor Orban in the Hungary elections. The law of unintended consequences seems to be a reoccurring issue for the current US administration. pic.twitter.com/0qMSAfquOw — Rod Whiting (@rodwhiting) April 13, 2026

Invitations with ulterior motives

This gives politicians ideas: SP Co-President Cédric Wermuth ironically invites the US Vice President to Switzerland. "Dear JD Vance, would you please be so kind as to come to Switzerland and support the SVP? After your great success in Hungary, we would really appreciate your support for human rights and democracy," writes Wermuth on Blue Sky.

Dear @jd-vance-1.bsky.social, would you please be so kind and come to Switzerland for an official endorsement of the Swiss People’s Party? After your great success in Hungary we would really appreciate your support for human rights and democracy. Best regards. — Cédric Wermuth (@cedricwermuth.bsky.social) 12. April 2026 um 22:57

German Green MP Ricarda Lang also joins in and wants to persuade the US Vice President to campaign in Germany. Background: JD Vance has repeatedly publicly backed the German right-wing populist AfD party in the past.

Hey @JDVance, dont you want to visit Germany for a little bit of campaigning? — Ricarda Lang (@Ricarda_Lang) April 12, 2026

Vance visit as an accelerant

The graphic shared on X by Czech MEP Tomáš Zdechovský demonstrates why Ricarda Lang would like to see an AfD campaign with Vance: According to this, Magyar significantly increased his lead over Orbán from the very moment Vance visited Hungary.

At least it works with celebrations - right?

The student organization SFL lists two other events that are supposed to prove Vance's unfortunate hand: the death of the previous pope shortly after Vance visited him in the Vatican, and the unsuccessful negotiations on ending the Iran war in Pakistan, at which Vance represented the USA.

User Evan takes the same line, except that he at least attests to Vance's ability to lead through a cup ceremony without a hitch. However, the attached video proves the exact opposite.

JD Vance visited the Pope and then the Pope died.



He visited Iran to end the war and the war hasn’t ended.



He visited Hungary to campaign for Viktor Orbán and Viktor Orbán lost.



But at least he can get through a trophy ceremony without…..



Oh, right. pic.twitter.com/PFOgV571TI — Evan (@daviddunn177) April 12, 2026

Video from the department