The woman shot dead by an ICE officer in Minneapolis has been described by US Vice President Vance as a "victim of left-wing ideology". She must have been "a little brainwashed by now".

US Vice President JD Vance has described the woman shot dead by an ICE officer in Minneapolis as a "victim of left-wing ideology". At a White House press conference, he asked what young mother would show up and decide to drive her car into the path of ICE officers enforcing legitimate law. You have to be "a little brainwashed to do that," he said.

"Part of me is very, very sad for this woman, not just because she lost her life, but because I believe she is a victim of leftist ideology," Vance said. Previously, the Department of Homeland Security had portrayed it as if the woman had tried to run over emergency personnel. Local authorities, however, expressed serious doubts about the official account that the shooting was in self-defense.

According to police, the 37-year-old woman was in her car on Wednesday, blocking a road, when an ICE officer approached on foot. The car started to move, whereupon at least two shots were fired. The woman suffered a head injury and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

VP @JDVance: "He's done a very important job for the United States. He's been assaulted, attacked, and injured because of it. He deserves a debt of gratitude, and the media pre-judging this guy as if he's a murderer is one of the most disgraceful things I've ever seen."🔥 pic.twitter.com/PbgaoBAdp9 — William Martin (@VPCommsDir) January 8, 2026

Vance announces new position in the Department of Justice

An ICE operation has been underway in Minneapolis and St. Paul for several days, involving more than 2,000 federal agents, according to the Department of Homeland Security. According to the authorities, the aim of the operations is to investigate suspected fraud, including in the Somali community. US media are discussing whether the reason given by the authorities for the operation is a pretext for a politically motivated tightening of immigration policy.

Vance has now announced that a new office will be created in the US Department of Justice, which will be responsible for fraud cases nationwide, but will initially focus on the state of Minnesota.