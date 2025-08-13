JD Vance and the British Foreign Secretary David Lammy. KEYSTONE

US Vice President JD Vance is vacationing in the Cotswolds in England. However, people in the village of Charlbury don't want him to visit - and are protesting against the US Vice President.

Lea Oetiker

US Vice President JD Vance is currently on vacation in the picturesque Cotswolds region of England, according to theGuardian. But the Republican is not welcome there.

Around 100 people protested in the village of Charlbury against the vacation stay of Vance and his family. "The people of the Cotswolds are here today to tell JD Vance that he is not welcome here," said Jake Atkinson, representative of the Stop Trump Coalition organization, at the demonstration on Tuesday.

The demonstrators' signs read: "Go home", "No welcome party" or "Fuck off". The action was called "Dance against Vance".

The police and US security forces were present in large numbers in the small village.

"Give him the same reception as Selenskyj"

Residents of the otherwise quiet community were annoyed by the hustle and bustle in their village - and by the US Vice President himself. "It's disturbing and quite a surprise," said one resident to the Guardian.

Another resident says: "We wanted to give him the same reception as he gave Selenskyj at the White House". He was referring to the scandal in February, when Vance and US President Trumo embarrassed the Ukrainian president in front of the cameras.

However, it is not just the politics that bother many residents, but also the considerable traffic disruptions caused by the unwelcome visitor. Vance arrived with a large group of Secret Service. Roads were repeatedly closed and cars searched, one resident complained to the Guardian.

Vance started his vacation in the UK last week with a meeting with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy. He is reportedly planning to travel to Scotland later on.