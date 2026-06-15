U.S. Vice President JD Vance has not ruled out the possible deployment of U.S. military forces to enforce a nuclear agreement with Iran. While he does not believe U.S. forces would be necessary for that purpose, he told the U.S. network CBS. At the same time, Vance made it clear that the U.S. would be on the ground to ensure that Iran’s stockpiles of highly enriched uranium are destroyed.

The U.S. has already discussed with Iran how the stockpile of enriched uranium could be destroyed, Vance said. Washington intends to work with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Tehran on this, Vance said. It remains to be seen what role the United States will ultimately assume. The technical details are to be clarified during talks on Friday. “Whether we take on an observer role or play a more active role—those are the questions we will clarify in the technical discussions,” Vance said.

He dismissed reports that Tehran would receive $24 billion in frozen funds upon achieving certain goals. This sum does not appear “in any of the texts.”

After weeks of negotiations, the U.S. and Iran reached an agreement on Sunday, the details of which are not yet widely known. Many observers viewed the deal as an interim step in a diplomatic process that still faces many hurdles.