Many people were injured when a car drove into a crowd outside a club in Hollywood. Damian Dovarganes/AP/dpa

At least 30 people were injured in East Hollywood when an unidentified vehicle drove into a crowd of people. Seven of the injured are in critical condition.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, fate strikes for people outside a music club in East Hollywood, LA. A car plows into the crowd, leaving a scene of horror in its wake.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, at least 30 people were injured, seven of them seriously, CNN reports. According to Fox News, the majority of those affected were women who had been queuing at the entrance to the club. The driver also rammed into a food stand.

The fire department reported that seven of the injured were taken to hospital in critical condition, while six others were seriously injured and ten were in a stable condition. Seven people refused transportation to hospital after being examined at the scene.

Unclear whether driver acted intentionally

Videos from the scene of the accident show several injured people being treated on the road and sidewalk. Some are taken away on stretchers while police cordon off the area. The fire department is coordinating the triage and transportation of the injured, with 124 firefighters responding, CNN reports.

Police are not yet commenting on whether or not the driver intentionally drove his car into the crowd.