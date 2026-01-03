2.50 pm

US President Donald Trump has held out the prospect of possible subsidies for oil companies that support the reconstruction of Venezuela's energy infrastructure. This project could be completed in less than 18 months, he told US broadcaster NBC News in an interview yesterday.

According to the broadcaster, Trump said he was convinced that the USA could achieve this goal more quickly, but that it would require a lot of money. "A tremendous amount of money will have to be spent and the oil companies will spend it, and then they will be compensated by us or by revenue."

Venezuela has the world's largest proven crude oil reserves. However, oil production has fallen significantly in recent years. The South American country is suffering from sanctions and blockades, particularly from the USA.

NEW: Venezuela will not have new elections in the next 30 days, President Trump says in an interview with NBC News, projecting a longer-term engagement two days after U.S. forces captured that nation's leader, Nicolás Maduro. https://t.co/iJBT0bTZ4S — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 6, 2026

Economic isolation and the nationalization of companies have severely restricted the oil trade. Supply volumes currently account for less than one percent of global supply.

Following his country's attack on Venezuela and the capture of head of state Nicolás Maduro, Trump had already said that US companies would rebuild the oil industry. His claim that the USA would temporarily lead Venezuela also caused a stir.

His Foreign Minister Marco Rubio later qualified this statement and spoke of wanting to bring about political change in the country with the help of an existing oil blockade.

The US President now told NBC News that, in addition to Rubio, US Vice President JD Vance, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth and Trump's deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, among others, would steer the US intervention in Venezuela. However, Trump sees himself as ultimately responsible.