In Austria, what is expected to be the last day of the trial into alleged plans to attack a concert by US star Taylor Swift has begun.

ARCHIVE - The defendant hides his face behind folders as he is led out of the courtroom. Photo: Matthias Schrader/AP/dpa

The public prosecution and defense are expected to make their pleas this morning at the Wiener Neustadt Regional Court. The eight jurors will then retire to deliberate. A verdict is expected in the afternoon or evening.

The accused 21-year-old Islamist has confessed to planning an attack in August 2024 in front of the Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna, which had been converted into a concert stage. According to the public prosecutor, he wanted to cause a bloodbath among Taylor Swift fans with knives and a bomb.

Shortly before the concert, the Austrian with North Macedonian roots was arrested following a tip from a foreign secret service. All three planned concerts were canceled by the organizer as a precautionary measure.

Suspected terror cell also charged

The accused faces up to 7.5 years in prison for this terror offense. The judiciary is also accusing the young man and another defendant of forming a terrorist cell. They allegedly supported a third Islamist in an attack on Saudi security forces in Mecca. The prosecution regards this as aiding and abetting attempted murder. This carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years.