Ten defendants are on trial in Paris for cyberbullying against Brigitte Macron - including the conspiracy narrative that the First Lady was born a man. A verdict is now to be reached.

Ten people are expected to be sentenced today in Paris in the cyberbullying trial of France's First Lady Brigitte Macron.

The defendants are accused of making numerous malicious comments about the gender of the president's wife and about the age difference between her and Emmanuel Macron.

In some cases, there was even talk of pedophilia.

The defendants face up to two years in prison. Show more

The background to this is the conspiracy narrative that has been circulating on social media since Macron's election to the presidency in 2017, according to which Brigitte Macron (72) is a trans woman and was born a man. The Macrons have already taken legal action against this in the past.

Prosecution demands suspended prison sentence and fines

The defendants, aged between 41 and 60, include a well-known conspiracy theorist in France and a woman who poses as a medium and advertising specialist and whose X account has since been blocked. She is considered to have been instrumental in spreading the rumor. The public prosecutor's office demanded suspended prison sentences of three to 12 months and fines of up to 8,000 euros for the defendants.

According to reports in the French media, Brigitte Macron told investigators when filing her complaint that the rumor that she was a trans woman had had a "very strong impact" on her environment and on herself and reported that her grandchildren had heard that "their grandmother was a man". Her daughter Tiphaine Auzière said in court that the false allegations spread around the world had an impact on her mother's health, who was "constantly on guard" in the face of the constant questioning of her "identity".

The Macrons are also suing for defamation in the USA

In addition to France, President Macron and his wife Brigitte are also suing the right-wing US influencer Candace Owens for defamation in the USA. The lawsuit in the US state of Delaware is directed, among other things, against Owens' claim that Brigitte Macron was born a man. The French accuse her of knowingly spreading false claims.

These claims have made the Macrons the victims of a "global humiliation campaign" that is "invasive, dehumanizing and deeply unfair", according to the lawsuit. Owens stood by her statements after the lawsuit became public.

Brigitte Macron is not the only presidential wife to be the target of sexist conspiracy theories. Michelle Obama, the wife of former US President Barack Obama, has also repeatedly been the subject of sexist and racist posts and claims that she is a man.