The humpback whale is still lying off the island of Poel. Keystone

Following internal disagreements, the spokesperson for the whale rescue initiative has drawn the necessary conclusions. There are also staff shortages in the veterinary team.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you During the private rescue operation of the stranded whale off the island of Poel, several members of the rescue team are absent.

The press officer and several vets have left the project or are absent due to illness.

Despite internal conflicts and heavy workloads, those involved emphasize that they want to continue the rescue operation. Show more

Several team members have left the private initiative to rescue the whale off the German Baltic Sea island of Poel or are absent for the time being.

Christiane Freifrau von Gregory, who acted as the team's press spokesperson, is stepping down. She is leaving because constructive and professional cooperation is no longer possible "for us" under the current circumstances.

"Our goal has always been the professional and calm implementation of the concept that protects people and animals. However, the current developments and dynamics on the ground no longer correspond to the basic values and standards that I personally and we as a team stand for," reads a written statement from Gregorys.

She continues: "In order to preserve the integrity of our work to date and to avoid burdening the further rescue of the animal with internal differences, a clear cut is unavoidable at this point in time."

Not the only personnel change in the team

The withdrawal of the spokesperson is not the only one that the private initiative has to cope with. Its head vet, Janine Bahr-van Gemmert, was taken to hospital by helicopter yesterday, as the Environment Minister of the federal state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Till Backhaus, said.

Another veterinarian is also unavailable. "Of course, I was also very concerned to learn that the vet who had flown in from Hawaii had left," Backhaus said in the morning. "I take note of that." The media had previously reported that Jenna Wallace had left due to differences within the team.

Vet takes an all-round swipe

Wallace gave reasons for her departure when asked by "Focus". According to the report, she had not "reckoned with the opinion of a self-proclaimed whale whisperer", who had teamed up with a dog rescuer "to turn this whole operation on himself and made crucial mistakes in the process". It was not the team itself that was the problem, but "these two people".

Wallace also criticized the restrictions imposed on the team by the government. For example, the team was prohibited from transporting the animal with harnesses or administering medication.

Mediamarkt co-founder and co-financier of the campaign Walter Gunz spoke of an enormous burden for the whole team. He himself had only slept three to four hours a night for eight days and was also exhausted. "We are all at the end of our tether." But the initiative is not giving up. It will continue in any case.

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