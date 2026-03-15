Before the fatal knife attack on an Afghan in Linz, the suspect had already been sought. dpa

There is a fatal knife attack in the center of Linz. A 26-year-old Afghan dies. The suspect is said to have previously threatened to commit a crime.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you After the fatal knife attack in Linz, Austria, more details are now coming to light.

The suspect is said to have threatened to commit a crime beforehand.

The two later victims are said to have reprimanded the aggressive man during an argument. Show more

Before the fatal knife attack in Linz, Austria, the two later victims tried to settle an argument, according to the police. The 34-year-old suspect had reportedly accosted a car driver. The two Afghans intervened and reprimanded the aggressive man. According to the police, he later lay in wait for them. The 26-year-old Afghan was killed in the knife attack and a 24-year-old compatriot was seriously injured.

The suspect was arrested a short time later. He has not yet been questioned, said a police spokesman. The 34-year-old from Linz with Croatian citizenship is being investigated on suspicion of murder.

Suspect announces killing spree

The police also reported that the suspect had already been wanted for another reason. He had announced a killing spree to his wife. However, the motive for the announced rampage was not political, said a police spokesman. The wife had reported the 34-year-old to the police, who then searched for the man. The knife attack occurred during the manhunt.

The police have since reconstructed the course of events. The suspect then followed the 24-year-old and the 26-year-old as they both left a hairdressing salon. He is said to have stabbed the 24-year-old in the neck from behind. The 26-year-old fled, fell and, according to the authorities, was knocked to the ground and stabbed in the upper body by the 34-year-old. The young man succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Dispute between driver and suspect

According to ORF, one of the first responders was a doctor from the Kepler Clinic in Linz who was on his way to night duty. He tried to resuscitate the 26-year-old. A firefighter who was in a nearby ice cream parlor also tried to help the victim.

An eyewitness commented on the situation in the "Kronen Zeitung" newspaper. A car driver had honked because a pedestrian had crossed the road directly in front of him. "But the pedestrian then hit his wing mirror with his fist and tried to attack him," the eyewitness continued. The two Afghans rushed to the driver's aid and urged the violent pedestrian to leave them alone. However, the 34-year-old responded with threats.