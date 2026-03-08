On Women's Day on March 8, Kremlin leader Putin congratulates women via video. But not everything went smoothly during the recording. Now an unedited clip is causing a stir online. Intentional or an oversight?

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you An uncut video clip of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has surfaced and is causing a stir online.

In the video for International Women's Day, the Kremlin leader coughs and clears his throat. Shortly afterwards, the clip disappears from the internet and is replaced by a new version.

The incident is extremely unusual. Russian propaganda usually presents the 73-year-old as a strong - and healthy - Kremlin leader.

Despite the deletion, the uncut version spread rapidly on the internet and caused speculation. Show more

To the astonishment of many Russians, the Kremlin, which otherwise strives to present a flawless image of President Vladimir Putin, has published a video sequence in which the head of state coughs and clears his throat. The clip recorded for International Women's Day was deleted by the Kremlin and state media after a short time and replaced by a new version, as reported by the newspaper "Novaya Gazeta Europa" in exile, among others. Commentators were surprised that something like this could happen to the Kremlin.

Pro-Kremlin war bloggers asked in comments whether this could be a deliberate indiscretion, sabotage or a kind of rebellion against an ageing Putin. The 73-year-old has been in power for more than a quarter of a century. In contrast, pro-Kremlin reporter Dmitry Smirnov said on his Telegram channel that it could be a technical glitch. He also published part of the clip himself.

Russian propaganda usually portrays Putin as a strong - and healthy - president. Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool AP/AP/dpa (Archivbild)

"Putin definitely shows perfectionism and a desire to achieve maximum results," said Smirnov, referring to the president's new attempt to improve a second version of the Women's Day congratulations.

In a first long version of just over six minutes published by the Kremlin, both recordings - interrupted by Putin coughing - can be seen.

Putin: "I talked a lot today"

The 30-second sequence of Putin coughing in particular was shared on Telegram channels - some with hundreds of thousands of subscribers. In it, the Kremlin leader asked for the recording to be repeated. "I have a frog in my throat, almost had to cough. I talked a lot today," he explained.

In his message of greeting, he also thanked the women in particular who were deployed in the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine "under extremely difficult conditions". "You demonstrate courage, bravery, dedication and steadfastness everywhere," he said.

Putin always coughs during public appearances and speeches. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov repeatedly rejected the speculation spread in the West about Putin's alleged illnesses. The president is healthy, he emphasized several times. Peskov sometimes explained Putin's coughing and throat-clearing with the effects of air conditioning. In contrast, commentators in Ukraine in particular made fun of the clip; the Kremlin itself had now shown the image of a "sick old man", they said.

More videos from the department