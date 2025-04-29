A missing chair in the Vatican triggers speculation. Should a third person have been present during the conversation between Trump and Selensky? Videos at least suggest so.

Adrian Kammer

No time? blue News summarizes for you US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meet before the funeral service for Pope Francis at the Vatican.

Three chairs were made available before the meeting. One of them was suddenly no longer there.

The scene suggests that the meeting was originally planned differently. Perhaps French President Emmanuel Macron was also supposed to be there. Show more

Before the funeral service for Pope Francis, another act on a side stage of the Vatican made headlines. For the first time since the meeting in the USA, which escalated into a dispute, Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky sat opposite each other and discussed for around 15 minutes.

The Vatican provided a room and chairs especially for this purpose. At the last moment before the discussion, a third chair was removed. It seems likely that a third interlocutor was originally planned.

