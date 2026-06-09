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Tourists notice nothing Video shows cheeky baboon coup in luxury reserve

Nicole Agostini

9.6.2026

Chilling by the pool with snacks, that's what a vacation is all about - but suddenly the mood changes: a large baboon steals the food of two tourists. They don't notice at first, however, as they are distracted by their cell phones.

09.06.2026, 13:54

Two tourists are easy prey for a hungry baboon in the Western Cape, South Africa.

They are both sunbathing in deckchairs by the pool in the Aquila Private Game Reserve. But the monkey has an easy time of it, both travelers are engrossed in their cell phones. They only realize it when ... Watch the video.

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