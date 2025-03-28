A severe earthquake in Southeast Asia caused buildings to collapse on Friday afternoon (local time). Many people are feared dead.

Sven Ziegler

Buildings collapse in a severe earthquake in Southeast Asia on Friday afternoon (local time).

People are missing.

The earthquake service fears numerous deaths. Show more

A severe earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 has shaken Thailand, Myanmar and Vietnam.

Videos show people running out of their houses. Buildings have also collapsed. The collapse of a high-rise building in Bangkok is captured on video. Dozens of people are missing after the collapse.

The epicenter of the quake is apparently in Myanmar. Bridges and buildings there have partially collapsed, eyewitnesses write on social media.