After the Iranian attacks on Dubai, a surveillance video shows the moment of impact at the international airport. An explosion occurs in a departure hall and people flee in panic.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Dubai International Airport was damaged in Iranian attacks.

A departure hall was lightly hit and four employees were injured.

A new surveillance video shows the explosion and passengers fleeing. Show more

Dubai International Airport was damaged in Iranian attacks over the weekend. According to the airport operators, a departure hall was slightly damaged, four employees suffered injuries and received medical treatment.

Emergency teams were deployed immediately and parts of the terminals were evacuated. Footage circulated on social networks shows smoke developing in one terminal area and passengers and staff being evacuated.

A video now shows the drone hitting the airport. You can see the surveillance video of the counter hall. Suddenly there is a loud explosion and people run away.

