  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

People flee in panic Video shows drone hitting Dubai airport

Sven Ziegler

2.3.2026

After the Iranian attacks on Dubai, a surveillance video shows the moment of impact at the international airport. An explosion occurs in a departure hall and people flee in panic.

02.03.2026, 12:06

02.03.2026, 14:22

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Dubai International Airport was damaged in Iranian attacks.
  • A departure hall was lightly hit and four employees were injured.
  • A new surveillance video shows the explosion and passengers fleeing.
Show more

Dubai International Airport was damaged in Iranian attacks over the weekend. According to the airport operators, a departure hall was slightly damaged, four employees suffered injuries and received medical treatment.

Emergency teams were deployed immediately and parts of the terminals were evacuated. Footage circulated on social networks shows smoke developing in one terminal area and passengers and staff being evacuated.

Tens of thousands of travelers stuck. Mega airport in Dubai hit by missiles - videos show smoke and chaos

Tens of thousands of travelers stuckMega airport in Dubai hit by missiles - videos show smoke and chaos

A video now shows the drone hitting the airport. You can see the surveillance video of the counter hall. Suddenly there is a loud explosion and people run away.

More videos from the department

More international news

Politics. Authorities: At least 169 dead in attack on villages in South Sudan

PoliticsAuthorities: At least 169 dead in attack on villages in South Sudan

President was in Florida. Orders from the luxury resort - Trump's private

President was in FloridaOrders from the luxury resort - Trump's private "war room" causes a stir

Politics. Lebanon bans Hezbollah from military activities

PoliticsLebanon bans Hezbollah from military activities