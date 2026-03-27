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Gabon in Central Africa Video shows hundreds of baby turtles on their way to the sea

Nicole Agostini

27.3.2026

Out of 1000 young sea turtles, one survives. Environmental and animal welfare organizations in Gabon in Central Africa help the baby reptiles to survive and transport them in buckets from the beach to the sea.

27.03.2026, 21:23

February to April is the time when sea turtles hatch from their eggs in the central African country of Gabon. The hatchlings crawl across the beach and make their way to the sea, but they rarely survive.

What are the reasons? What measures are environmental and animal welfare organizations taking to give this endangered species a chance to survive? Find out the answers in the video.

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