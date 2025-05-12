  1. Residential Customers
Over 180 meters high Video shows impressive lava fountain of the Kilauea volcano

Nicole Agostini

12.5.2025

On the Hawaiian island of Big Island, the Kilauea volcano erupted again on May 11. It is known for being one of the most active volcanoes in the world. You can watch the natural spectacle in the video.

12.05.2025, 20:05

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The Kilauea volcano is one of the most active volcanoes in the world.
  • It erupted again on 11 May, throwing a lava fountain over 180 meters high into the air.
  • This eruption is the 21st in a series of eruptions that began in December 2024.
Show more

The Kilauea volcano, which is located on the Big Island of the Hawaiian island chain, once again provides a spectacle. It erupts on 11 May and its lava fountain shoots over 180 meters high.

The eruption is the 21st in a series of eruptions that began on December 23, 2024. Kilauea is considered one of the most active volcanoes in the world.

In the video you can see the fascinating footage of the natural spectacle. No people were injured.

