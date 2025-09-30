Heavy rain and hail caused severe damage in eastern Spain at the weekend. The Balearic Islands were then flooded on Tuesday night.

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you Heavy rainfall led to flooding and several rescue operations in eastern Spain at the weekend.

The provinces of Zaragoza, Tarragona and Castellón in eastern Spain were particularly affected.

In Zaragoza, hailstorms also caused damage and cut off entire districts.

Heavy rain fell on the Balearic Islands on Tuesday night. Show more

Heavy rainfall caused chaos in eastern Spain at the weekend: Roads and garages were under water, people had to be rescued from their cars.

The provinces of Zaragoza, Tarragona and Castellón were particularly affected. The Spanish weather authority Aemet issued a red alert for Valencia, Castellón and Tarragona from Monday due to extreme rainfall - the highest category.

In Zaragoza, there were also hailstorms, which were less severe than the masses of water but also caused damage. Entire districts were temporarily cut off from the rest of the region and numerous houses and garages were flooded. In addition to the provincial capital, municipalities such as Santa Fe, Cadrete, Cuarte and María de Huerva were also affected.

Land under on the Balearic Islands

The problem: the rain continued after the weekend. There was heavy rainfall overnight into Tuesday, especially on the Balearic Islands. Between 66 and 74 liters per square meter fell on Ibiza.

Ibiza hace un momento. El centro y la carretera E-10. No para de llover. @Granada_Meteo @tiempobrasero pic.twitter.com/yAomv76GTS — pawwyy (@Pawwyy) September 30, 2025

The weather service also warned of heavy rain on Mallorca and Formentera, but the outlook is now improving: Sunshine is forecast again for the coming days.

More videos from the resort