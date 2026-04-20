The Malaysian village of Kampung is paralyzed by a major fire. 1000 stilt houses are destroyed and 9000 people have lost their belongings. The video shows you the extent of the disaster.

Nicole Agostini

On Sunday, a devastating fire in the Malaysian coastal village of Kampung Bahagia destroyed an estimated 1000 stilt houses and left 9000 people homeless.

The cause of the fire is still unclear - but there is already an initial indication. Find out more in the video, which also shows the full extent of the disaster.

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