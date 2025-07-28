  1. Residential Customers
Forest fire in Sardinia Video shows tourists fleeing from the flames into the sea

Nicole Agostini

28.7.2025

On Sunday, a forest fire broke out in the south of Sardinia, near Punta Molentis beach. Over 200 people had to flee the beach and some were rescued by boat.

28.07.2025, 13:55

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A forest fire broke out on Sunday in the south of Sardinia, near Punta Molentis beach.
  • Over 200 bathers had to flee the beach as a result.
  • Because the flames partially blocked the roads, people had to be rescued by boat.
Bathers fleeing the beach, flames blocking the roads and burnt cars. This is the scenario that unfolded on Sunday in the south of Sardinia near Punta Molentis beach. A forest fire is the cause.

According to reports, no one was injured. Watch the video to see how the forest fire raged and the damage it caused.

