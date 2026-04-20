Following a strong earthquake off Japan's north coast, the authorities have issued a tsunami warning. Waves of up to three meters are threatening in several regions. The media are calling on the population to evacuate immediately.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A magnitude 7.4 earthquake has struck northern Japan, with the epicenter in the Pacific Ocean off Iwate Prefecture.

The Japanese Meteorological Agency has issued a tsunami warning with possible wave heights of up to three meters.

The tremors were also felt in Tokyo, several hundred kilometers from the epicenter. Show more

A severe earthquake struck northern Japan on Monday. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the quake reached a magnitude of 7.4, with the epicenter in the Pacific north of Iwate Prefecture.

The tremors were also felt in the capital Tokyo, even though it is several hundred kilometers away from the epicenter.

Following the strong earthquake, the Japanese authorities issued a tsunami warning for several regions in the north of the country. According to the broadcaster NHK, waves of up to three meters in height could reach the coasts.

The affected areas include Iwate, Aomori and parts of Hokkaido. A lower tsunami warning level is in place for other regions.

The epicenter of the earthquake was in the Pacific. X

The situation is being taken seriously by the authorities. A presenter on the NHK channel urged the population to seek higher ground immediately and to stay away from coasts and rivers.

Warnings were also displayed on the channel in English: "Tsunami! Evacuate!" and "Don't turn back".

Tsunami warning for coastal region

The quake struck off the Pacific coast of Japan at 16:53 local time. The tremors were clearly felt even in the capital Tokyo, several hundred kilometers away, where buildings swayed for several minutes.

Japan is one of the most tectonically active regions in the world. The island nation is located on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, where several earth plates collide.

Around 1500 earthquakes are recorded there every year. Accordingly, buildings and infrastructure in many regions are designed to withstand strong tremors.