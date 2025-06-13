4.29 pm

US President Donald Trump and his team have been informed in advance about Israel's plans for an attack on Iran, another media outlet confirms - see also entry 8.30 am.

When asked what kind of advance warning the US received before the attack, Trump told the Wall Street Journal in a telephone interview this morning: "Advance warning? There was no warning." The US would have known what was going on.

According to the report, Trump also explained that he had spoken to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last Thursday and planned to speak to him again today. The US President spoke of a "very successful attack, to say the least".

According to the report, he also sees the long-term economic impact of the attack as positive: he thinks that it will ultimately be good for the market because Iran will not have a nuclear weapon. "It will be great for the market," he added. "Iran will not have a nuclear weapon, which was a big threat to humanity."