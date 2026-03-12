Two oil tankers have caught fire off the Iraqi coast near Basra following explosions. One person was killed and dozens of crew members had to be rescued.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two oil tankers have caught fire off the Iraqi coast near Basra following explosions.

One person died, 38 crew members were rescued.

The attacks heighten concerns about the oil trade through the Strait of Hormuz. Show more

Off the Iraqi coast near the port city of Basra, two oil tankers have gone up in flames following explosions. According to the Iraqi government, at least one person was killed, while 38 crew members were rescued.

The tanker "Zefyros", sailing under the Maltese flag, and the "Safesea Vishnu", sailing under the flag of the Marshall Islands, were affected.

Images from social media show thick clouds of smoke and fire on board the ships.

Tanker with hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil

According to estimates by the ship tracking platform TankerTrackers, the tankers could have been carrying up to 400,000 barrels of crude oil between them.

The explosions occurred in a region that is particularly sensitive for the global energy market. The Strait of Hormuz, through which around 20 percent of the global oil trade is transported, is only a few hundred kilometers away.

The British Maritime Trade Organization (UKMTO) had previously reported that several ships in the region had been hit by unknown projectiles. At least one of them also caught fire.

The incidents are fueling international concern that the conflict in the Middle East could spread further to shipping traffic in the Persian Gulf.

Oil prices in the focus of the global economy

An escalation in the region could have direct consequences for the global economy. The oil trade via the Persian Gulf is considered one of the most sensitive points in the global energy system.

The rising tensions are already causing nervousness on the markets. Observers fear that an expansion of the attacks could drive the oil price up further.

In order to calm the markets, the USA has released additional quantities from its strategic oil reserve. A total of 172 million barrels are to be released onto the market.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) also recommends a coordinated release of strategic reserves. A total quantity of up to 400 million barrels is being discussed - one of the largest interventions since the 1970s.

