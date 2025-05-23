  1. Residential Customers
Deaths in severe weather in Australia Videos show the destructive force of the floods

Christian Thumshirn

23.5.2025

Extreme rainfall has caused devastating floods on Australia's east coast. Within 48 hours, more rain fell than in four months. Footage taken on site shows the full extent of the disaster.

23.05.2025, 09:59

23.05.2025, 11:40

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Heavy rainfall in Australia has claimed the lives of at least four people and tens of thousands are still cut off from the outside world.
  • In cities such as Kempsey, entire neighborhoods are under water - rescue teams are in constant action and a state of emergency has been declared.
  • Researchers see climate change as one of the causes - now the first videos and pictures show the full extent of the destruction.
Show more

The floods in eastern Australia claimed at least four lives. Three people died in their cars, another person was found dead on a house veranda.

Around 50,000 people are still cut off from the outside world. In just three days, more rain fell than in half a year.

People save themselves on rooftops

The town of Kempsey is particularly affected - the center is under water. The government declared a state of emergency and thousands of rescue workers have been deployed. Climate change favors such extreme weather.

Pictures and videos show the full extent of the disaster.

