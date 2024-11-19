The city of Vienna wants to take on the city of Zurich. In a post, the Swiss city is compared to the Viennese cemetery. Thomas Eisenhuth/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

Vienna's official X account has challenged Zurich with a humorous post - the reactions from users are not long in coming.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The city of Vienna caused a stir with a joking comment about Zurich on X.

With a post addressed to the city of Zurich, the city of Vienna insults the Swiss metropolis to a certain extent.

This triggers both delighted and embarrassed reactions. Show more

On Monday, the City of Vienna's official X account made users laugh. The capital of our neighbor published a joking comment about Zurich.

The post read: "Zurich is twice the size of Vienna's central cemetery, but only half as funny." The post has the hashtag #sorrynotsorry and is directed at the X account of the city of Zurich, as reported by "Watson".

Zürich ist doppelt so groß wie der Wiener Zentralfriedhof, aber nur halb so lustig. — Stadt Wien (@Stadt_Wien) November 18, 2024

The reactions to the post were not long in coming. Within a short space of time, the post received over 1000 likes. Many Swiss people took the challenge with humor.

One user commented: "When the Viennese are bored, they make jokes about X. When the people of Zurich are bored, they buy Vienna." Another added: "Vienna has no Gold Coast, but still sparkles at night?"

But not everyone found the post amusing. Some users criticized the city of Vienna for its comment. One user wrote: "What are you doing? Are you serious? An apology is due! What cheek! I'm Viennese and I'm convinced that people in Zurich don't find this funny either!" Despite the criticism, the post remained online and the team behind the account did not respond to the negative comments.

Not a new phenomenon

It is not uncommon for public social media accounts to publicly bash each other.

The airline Ryanair, for example, responds to negative reviews or publishes comments on X. Various summaries of the funniest comments circulate on Tiktok.

For example, Air New Zealand published a post on X where they show pictures of new economy seats. The airline writes: "This seat is for those who want to rest and stretch their legs further than in the normal economy seat." To which Ryanair replies: "Before you ask, no."

Ryanair wants to show its own self-irony. Ryanair is known for getting passengers from A to B cheaply and without much luxury - and apparently without legroom.

This article was created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). All content created by AI is verified by the editorial team.