At a school in Vienna, children have to bring their own toilet paper. imago images/Geisser

Pupils at a Viennese school have to bring their own toilet paper with immediate effect. The decision is causing outrage among parents.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Pupils at the secondary school and grammar school in Anton-Krieger-Gasse in Vienna must now bring their own toilet paper.

The reason: the school is struggling with massive vandalism problems.

The decision has caused outrage among parents. Show more

In future, toilet paper will no longer be available at the secondary school and grammar school in Anton-Krieger-Gasse in Vienna. The principal wrote this in an email to parents on Thursday.

From now on, pupils should take their own toiletries with them if they want to use the toilet facilities in the school building. Parents are appalled, writes "Heute".

School struggles with vandalism

In response to an inquiry from the newspaper, the school reports that it has recently had to contend with massive vandalism problems. Unknown young people are said to have repeatedly demolished the facilities in the toilets. Not only soap dispensers or the holder for the toilet rolls have been broken, but also the paper itself. The rolls either end up in the toilet bowls or are scattered across the room.

"As we have already bought or repaired this many times, but the vandalism continues, we cannot finance any repairs to the affected toilets for the time being," the school principal told "Heute". The budget is already tight and is now reaching its limits.

The principal is aware that these measures will primarily affect those pupils who have done nothing wrong.

