A severe earthquake shakes Greece. Screenshot Erdbebenkarte

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake shook the region south of the Greek island of Kasos during the night. According to the US earthquake service, it was apparently mild - no damage has been reported so far.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Wednesday night, the earth shook near the island of Kasos with a magnitude of 6.1

The epicenter was around 15 kilometers from the island's capital Fry

There was already an unprecedented series of earthquakes in the region at the beginning of the year Show more

Are you in Greece? ... and did you experience the earthquake? Then share your photo or video with us - blue News wants your story! Your direct line to the blue News editorial team is here on +41 79 282 27 12 . Save the number in your contacts or press the blue button below to go directly to WhatsApp. For technical reasons, we can only accept WhatsApp and no phone calls. You can also reach us by email at redaktion.news@blue.ch Show more

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake was recorded near the Greek island of Kasos on Wednesday night. According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake occurred at 01:51 (local time, 00:51 CEST) south of the Greek island of Kasos. There were initially no reports of damage or casualties.

The epicenter was located at a depth of 78.4 kilometers about 15 kilometers from the island's capital Fry. Kasos is located to the north of the Greek vacation island of Crete, which is popular with vacationers.

Since the end of January, thousands of quakes have been recorded around the Greek island of Santorini and the neighboring islands. According to experts, there had not been such a series of quakes in the area since 1964. The strongest tremors had a magnitude of up to 5.3.

The authorities declared a month-long state of emergency at the beginning of February, including the closure of schools. Most of the almost 16,000 inhabitants of Santorini as well as numerous tourists left the island.