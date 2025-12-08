Magnitude 7.2Violent earthquake shakes Japan - authorities warn of tsunami
Dominik Müller
8.12.2025
Late Monday evening (local time), a severe earthquake shook northern Japan. Authorities warn of tsunami waves.
08.12.2025, 15:52
08.12.2025, 16:28
Dominik Müller
A strong earthquake shook northern Japan on Monday and triggered a tsunami warning. The earth tremor off the northern coast of the Japanese island of Hokkaido had a magnitude of 7.2, according to the Japanese Meteorological Agency.
The center of the quake was located at a depth of around 50 kilometers. The US earthquake observatory even gave the quake a preliminary magnitude of 7.6. The tsunami wave could be up to three meters high, warns the meteorological authority.
Japanese broadcaster NHK reported that nuclear power plants in the area were carrying out safety checks.