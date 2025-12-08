  1. Residential Customers
Magnitude 7.2 Violent earthquake shakes Japan - authorities warn of tsunami

Dominik Müller

8.12.2025

An earthquake has struck off the coast of Japan. Pictured: the city of Osaka.
An earthquake has struck off the coast of Japan. Pictured: the city of Osaka.
Symbolbild: dpa

Late Monday evening (local time), a severe earthquake shook northern Japan. Authorities warn of tsunami waves.

08.12.2025, 15:52

08.12.2025, 16:28

A strong earthquake shook northern Japan on Monday and triggered a tsunami warning. The earth tremor off the northern coast of the Japanese island of Hokkaido had a magnitude of 7.2, according to the Japanese Meteorological Agency.

The center of the quake was located at a depth of around 50 kilometers. The US earthquake observatory even gave the quake a preliminary magnitude of 7.6. The tsunami wave could be up to three meters high, warns the meteorological authority.

The epicenter of the earthquake was around 80 kilometers off the Japanese coast.
The epicenter of the earthquake was around 80 kilometers off the Japanese coast.
Japan Meteorological Agency

Japanese broadcaster NHK reported that nuclear power plants in the area were carrying out safety checks.

The massive earthquake in March 2011, which triggered a huge tsunami, had a magnitude of 9.0. The tsunami destroyed the nuclear power plant in Fukushima and triggered a meltdown there.