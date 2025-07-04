Several people have been injured in an explosion at a petrol station in Rome. The victims include police officers, a firefighter and passers-by. The cause of the explosion is unclear.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you The fuel depot at a petrol station in Rome has exploded.

Several people were injured.

The city has triggered the emergency plan. Show more

There was a major detonation in Rome on Friday morning. The Prenestino-Centocelle district in the east of the Italian capital was shaken by a loud roar shortly after 8 a.m., as reported by "Corriere della Sera". A large column of smoke has been visible ever since.

It is apparently a petrol station where a gas and fuel depot exploded. The fire department and police are on the scene. According to the Italian news agency Ansa, a pump came loose from a tanker and caused the explosion.

According to initial information from the fire department, the incident occurred shortly after 8.00 a.m. in the east of Rome - the cause of the explosion is still unclear. The emergency services were already on the scene due to a fire when the explosion occurred at a petrol and liquid gas station. The firefighters are still busy securing the surrounding area.

According to the Ansa news agency, eight police officers and one firefighter were injured. Five of them were reportedly taken to hospital with minor burns and injuries caused by flying glass fragments.

The emergency services were already on the scene due to a fire when the explosion occurred. The firefighters are still busy securing the area.

According to media reports, passers-by were also injured, but the local fire department did not provide any details at first.

Esplosione a Roma. Saltato in aria un distrubutore Gpl in zona Centocelle pic.twitter.com/bHigKOqvWO — welcometofavelas__ (@welcometofavel1) July 4, 2025

In the meantime, residents are taking themselves to safety. According to initial reports, there are several people injured. According to "Corriere della Serra", a kindergarten and a sports club are located nearby.

According to witnesses, there was first a fire and then two successive explosions, the second of which was more powerful.

Roma: Incendio ed esplosioni in via dei Gordiani https://t.co/HXGsa4KvjW pic.twitter.com/otozWYYyvx — Roma Today (@romatoday) July 4, 2025

Meanwhile, the city had triggered the emergency plan: all emergency rooms in the city were alerted according to the guidelines for such situations. There was also considerable damage in the area, with windows shattered in some buildings.