The situation in Bolivia's seat of government, La Paz, is coming to a dramatic head: demonstrators and police are fighting street battles with tear gas, dynamite and fireworks during violent riots. The protesters demand the resignation of President Rodrigo Paz.

Christian Thumshirn

Bolivia has been in a severe economic crisis for months.

The current wave of protests was initially triggered by rising fuel prices and supply shortages. President Rodrigo Paz had cut state subsidies on petrol and diesel - with direct consequences for transportation, food and everyday costs. Added to this are inflation, falling purchasing power and growing frustration with the government. Meanwhile, the anger of many demonstrators is directed directly at the president himself.

From economic crisis to street battles

Miners, farmers and indigenous groups in particular have blocked roads and partially paralyzed the capital La Paz in recent weeks. The government speaks of an attempt at destabilization, while the protesters accuse Paz of abandoning the population.

The images from La Paz now show just how explosive the situation has become: demonstrators are engaged in fierce street battles with the police, tear gas is littering the streets, fireworks and dynamite are flying through the air.

More videos from the department