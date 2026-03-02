The situation in Lebanon continues to escalate: according to military reports, Israel is attacking Hezbollah facilities. Local media report heavy explosions and clouds of smoke.

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you Israel and the USA attacked Iran on February 28.

Donald Trump justifies the weapons attack with the Iranian nuclear program - and calls on the people to overthrow the mullah regime.

On March 2, the Israeli military launched a new wave of attacks in Lebanon and is targeting Hezbollah positions, according to its own statements. Show more

The Israeli military has launched a new wave of attacks in Lebanon. The army announced this morning that it was targeting positions belonging to the Hezbollah militia, which is allied with Iran. These included weapons depots and other infrastructure of the Shiite militia in several areas of the northern neighboring country.

According to local media, there is heavy shelling throughout the country. Explosions can be heard on TV camera footage and thick smoke rises above the buildings.

More videos from the department