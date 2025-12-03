Ten years ago, "Lush Life" made Zara Larsson a pop star - now the hit is making an unexpected comeback on TikTok. The trigger: a 16-year-old Dutch girl.

Luna Pauli

Zara Larsson has never been away since "Lush Life". With songs like "Never Forget You" or "Symphony", she still reaches fans of all ages - from nostalgics to a new TikTok generation.

A song returns

The video shows why "Lush Life" is once again attracting a young fan base and who triggered the new hype, and provides the decisive moment.

