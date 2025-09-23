The West Nile virus is spreading increasingly in Europe due to climate change. Cynthia Goldsmith/CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL/EPA/dpa

The West Nile virus is spreading rapidly in Sardinia. After several deaths, the authorities are now relying on drones, fines - and the help of the population.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The West Nile virus has already caused 647 confirmed cases and 47 deaths in Italy.

In Sardinia, drones are being used to help locate and combat mosquito breeding sites.

Citizens are also called upon to remove water containers and other breeding sites. Show more

On the Italian vacation island of Sardinia, cases of West Nile virus are increasing at an alarming rate. The Oristano region, where the hot, humid climate and nearby rice fields create ideal conditions for mosquitoes, is particularly affected. According to the Italian broadcaster Rai News, 30 infections have already been confirmed there.

Federico Argiolas, special representative of the local health authority ASL 5, warns: "The epidemic is not only a health threat, but also a systemic threat." In order to contain the spread, Sardinia is relying on a broad-based action plan. A meeting is planned with representatives of the municipalities, the provincial administration, the zooprophylactic institute and the regional blood bank. The aim is to form a "common front".

The West Nile virus is already established in mosquitoes in nearby Italy, and Ticino is now examining blood donations for viruses and antibodies as part of a study. (symbolic image) sda

The population should also do their bit: water basins, flower pots and animal drinking troughs should be emptied regularly to eliminate potential breeding grounds. Argiolas emphasizes that even abandoned or unfinished buildings can be ideal nesting sites for mosquitoes. Those who do not comply with the regulations will face fines in future.

The authorities also want to use drones to detect mosquito breeding sites from the air. "Long clothing, insect repellent and mosquito nets are not enough," says Argiolas. Only a combination of technical surveillance, public participation and official control can improve the situation.

Cases also reported in Ticino

According to Rai News, the number of confirmed infections in Italy has now risen to 647 - an increase of 65 cases in just a few days. A total of 47 deaths have been reported.

The West Nile virus is transmitted by the Asian tiger mosquito. Around a fifth of those infected develop flu-like symptoms such as fever, chills, headaches or swelling of the lymph nodes. Older people and those with previous illnesses are particularly at risk: In rare cases, meningitis or encephalitis can occur, resulting in permanent damage or even death.

The West Nile virus isalso already spreadingin Ticino. Although an outbreak has not yet been confirmed, the canton is already preparing possible measures.