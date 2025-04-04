Austria partially closes its borders Matthias Balk/dpa

An outbreak of the highly contagious foot-and-mouth disease in Hungary and Slovakia has put Austria on alert. From Saturday, 24 border crossings will remain closed.

Sven Ziegler

Austria closes 24 border crossings due to foot-and-mouth disease.

Thousands of animals are being slaughtered in Hungary and Slovakia.

Virologists warn of serious economic consequences if the disease is introduced. Show more

Austria is taking drastic measures in response to the outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) in neighboring Hungary and Slovakia: 24 border crossings will be closed from Saturday, April 5. This has been confirmed by the Ministry of the Interior. The closure will initially remain in place until May 20 - with the aim of preventing the dangerous virus from entering the country.

The state police directorates are responsible for securing the crossings. They are relying on border closures instead of traditional controls, as these are "less personnel-intensive", according to the Austrian media.

The measure became necessary after new cases of foot-and-mouth disease were reported in the immediate vicinity of the border. The surveillance zones now extend into Austrian territory and affect large parts of Burgenland and eastern Lower Austria.

Thousands of animals affected in neighboring countries

Cases of the highly contagious animal disease have been increasing in Slovakia and Hungary since the end of March. Thousands of cattle have had to be slaughtered. "The virus is extremely contagious," explains virologist Norbert Nowotny from the University of Veterinary Medicine, Vienna. That is why quick action is crucial.

An introduction into Austria would have massive consequences: Affected livestock would have to be completely culled, Austria would lose its FMD-free status - and this would have serious consequences for the export of meat and dairy products. The government has already imposed an import ban on animals and animal products from the affected neighboring countries.

Foot-and-mouth disease is a viral disease that affects livestock and wild animals with cloven hooves - including cattle, pigs, sheep, goats and wild animals such as deer. Typical symptoms include fever, mouth ulcers, lameness and a sharp drop in milk production. Humans are hardly at risk and transmission to humans is considered extremely rare.