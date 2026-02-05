April and Randy win the equivalent of around 230,000 francs. Bild: Illinois Lottery

A quick stop on the way to the doctor - and suddenly they've won 350,000 dollars. Two friends from the US state of Illinois hit the jackpot with a spontaneous lottery purchase.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two friends spontaneously buy a lottery ticket on the way to a doctor's appointment and win 350,000 dollars.

At first they believe they have won a small prize, until one look at the app changes everything.

They want to use the money for real estate, retirement planning and a trip, among other things. Show more

They were actually just going to a doctor's appointment. But a brief stopover changed everything. Two long-time friends from Illinois spontaneously bought a lottery ticket on the way - and won 350,000 dollars.

April and Randy, who both live in Ashton, told the Illinois Department of the Lottery how it happened. Randy was driving his wife to a doctor's appointment that day. On the way, they stopped at a supermarket in West Chicago. There, the two friends decided to buy a so-called Quick Pick ticket for the January 7 drawing.

"We were just in the right place at the right time," said Randy.

For years, the two have had a clear agreement: if one of them wins the lottery, they will split the amount. This time it paid off. Their ticket won the top prize of 350,000 dollars.

"People said we would never win"

"We couldn't believe it at first," said April. "Randy initially thought we'd only won 350 dollars and joked about buying more tickets." Then she checked the numbers more closely. "When I saw in the app that it was 350,000 dollars, everything suddenly changed."

Randy also remembers many skeptical voices from her surroundings. "People always said: 'You'll never win anyway'. Then we laughed and said: 'One day it'll hit us'."

The mood at work also changed after the win. "Everyone at work came over, gave us high-fives and congratulated us," said April.

The two have already discussed what they plan to do with the money. Some of it will go into real estate, some into retirement provision. And they also have travel plans.

"My wife wants to travel to Ireland," said Randy. "But because I'm not flying, I might get a tattoo instead."