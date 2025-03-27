According to reports, a submarine has crashed off Hurghada. (symbolic image) X

A submarine accident off the coast of Hurghada has claimed at least six lives. There were 44 people on board, some of whom are still missing.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A tourist submarine with 44 people on board has sunk off the coast of Hurghada, killing at least six people and injuring nine.

The exact causes of the accident involving the popular submarine "Sindbad" are still unclear, rescue work is ongoing and the nationalities of the victims are not yet fully known.

The incident is reminiscent of previous fatal incidents involving tourist boats in Egypt, most recently in 2024 near Marsa Alam and in 2012 in Hurghada. Show more

A serious accident involving a tourist submarine occurred off the coast of the popular Egyptian vacation resort of Hurghada. The boat, which had 44 people on board, sank in the harbor area on Thursday. Local media are reporting at least six fatalities. Several media outlets are reporting this today.

As the BBC reports, the victims of the tragic boat accident in the Red Sea are Russian tourists. The Russian embassy in Egypt confirmed that the majority of the 45 people on board were Russian citizens - including several children.

A Swiss man who will soon be traveling to Egypt told "20 Minuten" that he had dived on the submarine that has now crashed last December. It made a solid impression on the outside. Inside, however, a lot of things looked tinkered with and thrown together, "like something made in a garage."

The passengers were also given neither safety instructions nor life jackets during the dive in December. The submarine sank until it hit the seabed and the journey into the depths was not slowed down. According to Focus magazine, a trip cost 69 euros for adults and 33 for children.

Even then, he thought that this boat would not pass inspection in Switzerland. In the Egyptian vacation resort, they apparently take it less seriously, he realized now that the accident had happened.

Cause not yet clear

The exact circumstances of the incident are still unclear, but it is suspected that the submarine, known as Sindbad, got into difficulties. This boat is known for its large panoramic windows, which offer passengers an impressive view of the underwater world. It can dive up to 25 meters deep and is very popular with tourists.

This is what it looks like inside the submarine. (symbolic image) X

Among the passengers, 29 people were rescued, while nine others were injured. The Egyptian authorities have not yet released a full list of the nationalities of the victims, and it remains unclear whether Swiss nationals are among those affected. A statement from the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs is still pending.

Not the first incident

An agent who organizes such excursions emphasizes that Sindbad is an independent provider. He assures that there are currently no Swiss clients in Hurghada. The request for information from Sindbad Submarines is still ongoing.

This accident is reminiscent of an incident in 2012, when a German couple and their child died in a similar accident in Hurghada. Back then, the submarine collided with a coral reef, causing the water to break. There was also a tragic incident last year when the submersible "Sea Story" sank off Marsa Alam, killing several people.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.