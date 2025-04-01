The volcanic eruption occurred in the southwest of the country. Screenshot

Dramatic natural spectacle in the North Atlantic: glowing red lava gushes out of the earth again in Iceland.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Another volcano has erupted in Iceland.

Live footage from radio station RÚV showed lava making its way from a huge fissure to the earth's surface.

Fissure eruptions of this kind are no longer a rarity on the Reykjanes Peninsula. Show more

A volcano has erupted again in the southwest of Iceland. The Icelandic Meteorological Office announced that the magma flow began at around 6.30 in the morning, accompanied by a series of earthquakes. The authorities had already evacuated the village of Grindavik and the Blue Lagoon thermal spa in anticipation of an eruption.

The volcanic eruption on the Reykjanes peninsula southwest of the capital Reykjavik, which had been expected for weeks, began in the morning just north of the fishing village of Grindavík, according to the Icelandic Meteorological Authority.

Live footage from the RÚV radio station showed the lava making its way from a huge fissure to the earth's surface.

Just 45 minutes after the eruption began, the weather authority said that the fissure was now around 700 meters long. Even if it looked relatively stable, it could not be ruled out that it would extend further to the north or south. According to RÚV, a new crack opened shortly afterwards near Grindavík. The Icelandic Civil Protection Authority declared an emergency level.

The impending eruption was announced in the morning hours with an increasingly strong earthquake swarm in the region. In the meantime, the Blue Lagoon geothermal spa, which is popular with tourists, was evacuated just as quickly as Grindavík, where rescue workers reported feeling the tremors on site. It was feared that cracks could open up in the ground inside the town.

Nevertheless, eight people decided to stay in Grindavík, RÚV reported, citing the police. The authorities expressly called on people to leave the village.

Concerns about the fishing village of Grindavík

Fissure eruptions of this kind are no longer a rarity on the Reykjanes Peninsula: the current eruption is the eleventh since 2021 and the eighth since December 2023 alone. The previous eruption began last November before coming to an end after 18 days. It is not yet possible to estimate how long the eruption will last this time.

⚠️ BREKING NEWS: è ufficialmente iniziata l'eruzione a nord di #Grindavík. La frattura sembra essersi aperta poco a nord della città, quindi la sua evoluzione è molto importante per capire se la città sarà in pericolo o meno. pic.twitter.com/pFgLqqm3Tf — Il Mondo dei Terremoti (@mondoterremoti) April 1, 2025

However, initial indications now point to an even bigger eruption than the previous natural spectacle: According to the weather authority, the underground magma tunnel is estimated to be a whopping eleven kilometers long. There was particular concern that the lava masses broke through a protective wall north of Grindavík. It initially remained unclear what impact this would have on the lava flow. In view of the current wind direction, the authorities also warned that the gases emitted by the lava could be carried towards the capital region.

The renewed eruption had been expected for weeks, while large masses of magma had accumulated in an underground chamber. According to the weather authority, the volume of magma beneath the Sundhnúkur crater has never been greater.

Elongated fissure instead of a classic volcanic mountain

The eruptions are not like those from a classic volcanic mountain: Instead, an elongated fissure in the earth opens up, from which glowing red lava gushes out for days on end - hence the name fissure eruption.

As a rule, the lava masses do not pose a danger to humans in the sparsely populated region. However, during one of the previous eruptions, three houses on the outskirts of Grindavík were also hit by the lava, and during the eruption in November, the parking lot of the Blue Lagoon was also hit. Large and recently reinforced protective earth walls are intended to protect the infrastructure in the area as best as possible.

The eruptions on the Reykjanes Peninsula can be traced back to several volcanic systems with underground magma chambers. For almost 800 years, the earth beneath the area in the southwest of Iceland had been at rest, before the first eruption occurred in March 2021. After three initial eruptions at the Fagradalsfjall mountain massif, the series of eruptions shifted to the nearby Sundhnúkur crater chain almost a year and a half ago. Researchers assume that it could continue for decades to come.