ARCHIVE - Romania's ousted Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan. Photo: Fabian Sommer/dpa/Archive image Keystone

In Romania, the pro-Western government under bourgeois Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan has been ousted by a vote of no confidence with a large majority in parliament.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The motion was tabled by the opposition far-right parliamentary group AUR together with the Social Democrats (PSD), who had been in government until recently. They justified this with their criticism of Bolojan's austerity policy and against his government's planned sale of shares in large state-owned companies.

281 MPs and senators voted in favor of the motion - including many from other smaller extreme right-wing groups. Together, the PSD and AUR have only 219 seats in the Chamber of Deputies and Senate. A total of 233 votes would have been enough to pass the motion.

Difficult new government formation ahead

President Nicusor Dan must now propose a new candidate for head of government to parliament. If parliament rejects two such proposals in succession, the head of state may dissolve parliament and call early elections. Dan had recently declared that he would not nominate a candidate for the office of prime minister who was supported by the "anti-Western" AUR. AUR is the strongest parliamentary group after PSD.