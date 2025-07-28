The mozzarella was the man's fatal undoing. (symbolic image) Andrea Warnecke

A summer evening near Rome ends tragically. The man wanted to take a break when a fatal accident occurred. What happened?

DPA dpa

According to media reports, a waiter in Italy choked on mozzarella and suffocated. The incident occurred at a music festival in the seaside resort of Sabaudia, south of the capital Rome.

The 50-year-old died in hospital, Italian media reported unanimously. According to eyewitnesses, the man suddenly gasped for air after eating during his break.

When the emergency services arrived, his condition was already serious. So far, the public prosecutor's office has seen no evidence of any outside culpability. The concert was canceled.