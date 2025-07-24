  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Selfie tourists overrun the Dolomites "Running up 300 meters just for a photo - that's crazy"

Dominik Müller

24.7.2025

As idyllic as the scenery may be, sneaker tourists conquer almost every mountain for an Insta photo.
As idyllic as the scenery may be, sneaker tourists conquer almost every mountain for an Insta photo.
Seceda

They come without hiking boots, but with selfie sticks: the crowds on South Tyrol's Seceda cause a shake of the head - and a debate about the meaning and future of hiking.

24.07.2025, 10:44

24.07.2025, 11:12

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Hundreds of people flock to the Seceda cable car in South Tyrol every day - not to hike, but to take selfies with an Instagram-worthy mountain backdrop.
  • The president of the South Tyrolean Alpine Association sharply criticizes this development and speaks of an alienation from the actual meaning of hiking.
  • Outrage over mass tourism is growing on social media; calls for restrictions and visitor guidance are increasing.
Show more

It's a picture that has gone viral on social media: an endless line of people in front of the Seceda cable car, hundreds under the burning sun - not with rucksacks and hiking boots, but armed with cell phones and parasols. Their goal? The perfect Instagram photo with the majestic Geisler peaks in the background.

A recent video of the rush in the Dolomites has sparked outrage on social media. For Carlo Zanella, President of the South Tyrolean Alpine Association, the scene is a shock. "I get goosebumps when I watch these videos," he tellsCorriere della Sera. In the past, hikers were well equipped and prepared, but today many simply come as selfie tourists. "Walking up 300 meters just to take a photo - that's crazy."

Zanella bemoans a creeping alienation from the actual purpose of hiking. "It's the wrong user in the wrong place," he says. The South Tyrolean nature lover now even deliberately avoids his home region. "I go to Veneto - or Friuli. And if it's full there too, I wait until South Tyrol has emptied out again," he says.

Outrage on social media

In the comments of the viral video, some users call for the summer lifts to be temporarily closed, while others suggest a drastic price increase. Many complain about the negative consequences of overtourism - the rising cost of living, overcrowded places, ruined tranquillity.

5 francs for this view. Iseltwald shows Venice how it's done

5 francs for this viewIseltwald shows Venice how it's done

Zanella is particularly critical of the planned expansion of the cable car to Seceda. Taking more people to the top in less time is completely the wrong approach, he says. Instead, clear rules, targeted visitor guidance and more respect for the mountain world are needed.

The Dolomites - once a place of longing for nature lovers - are in danger of degenerating into a mere backdrop for Likes. Is this the price of the digital age? The debate has only just begun.

More videos from the department

More about mountain tourism

"There were 53 tents the weekend before last"Sneaker tourists disturb cows - to the annoyance of hut wardens

Overtourism at mountain lakes. Alpine farmers wrestle with sneaker tourists - now with consequences

Overtourism at mountain lakesAlpine farmers wrestle with sneaker tourists - now with consequences

How dangerous is the Grosse Mythen?.

How dangerous is the Grosse Mythen?"Most people have accidents on the descent" - experts assess