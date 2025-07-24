As idyllic as the scenery may be, sneaker tourists conquer almost every mountain for an Insta photo. Seceda

They come without hiking boots, but with selfie sticks: the crowds on South Tyrol's Seceda cause a shake of the head - and a debate about the meaning and future of hiking.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Hundreds of people flock to the Seceda cable car in South Tyrol every day - not to hike, but to take selfies with an Instagram-worthy mountain backdrop.

The president of the South Tyrolean Alpine Association sharply criticizes this development and speaks of an alienation from the actual meaning of hiking.

Outrage over mass tourism is growing on social media; calls for restrictions and visitor guidance are increasing. Show more

It's a picture that has gone viral on social media: an endless line of people in front of the Seceda cable car, hundreds under the burning sun - not with rucksacks and hiking boots, but armed with cell phones and parasols. Their goal? The perfect Instagram photo with the majestic Geisler peaks in the background.

A recent video of the rush in the Dolomites has sparked outrage on social media. For Carlo Zanella, President of the South Tyrolean Alpine Association, the scene is a shock. "I get goosebumps when I watch these videos," he tellsCorriere della Sera. In the past, hikers were well equipped and prepared, but today many simply come as selfie tourists. "Walking up 300 meters just to take a photo - that's crazy."

E' polemica in Trentino Alto Adige per l'assalto dei turisti a caccia di un selfie.

In particolare ieri a #Seceda centinaia di persone sono rimaste in coda per la funicolare sotto il sole cocente, solo per scattare sulle #Dolomiti una foto da postare sui social. Il presidente del… pic.twitter.com/5KVParkmmj — Notizie al contrario (@not_contro) July 23, 2025

Zanella bemoans a creeping alienation from the actual purpose of hiking. "It's the wrong user in the wrong place," he says. The South Tyrolean nature lover now even deliberately avoids his home region. "I go to Veneto - or Friuli. And if it's full there too, I wait until South Tyrol has emptied out again," he says.

Outrage on social media

In the comments of the viral video, some users call for the summer lifts to be temporarily closed, while others suggest a drastic price increase. Many complain about the negative consequences of overtourism - the rising cost of living, overcrowded places, ruined tranquillity.

Zanella is particularly critical of the planned expansion of the cable car to Seceda. Taking more people to the top in less time is completely the wrong approach, he says. Instead, clear rules, targeted visitor guidance and more respect for the mountain world are needed.

The Dolomites - once a place of longing for nature lovers - are in danger of degenerating into a mere backdrop for Likes. Is this the price of the digital age? The debate has only just begun.

