The man was discovered on a catamaran. (symbolic image) Daniel Reinhardt/dpa

A Swiss man wanted for 26 years has been arrested off the coast of Bari. The 60-year-old is said to have been involved in a series of financial frauds in New York at the end of the 1990s - involving more than 20 million dollars. He is now facing extradition to the USA.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The police have arrested a Swiss man in Bari, Italy, who has been on the run for around 26 years. The man was wanted for a fraud committed together with accomplices in New York involving more than 20 million dollars.

The 60-year-old was arrested off the coast of Bari on a catamaran during a customs police check, as the Italian news agency Ansa reported on Monday.

According to the arrest warrant issued in the USA in 1999, the man, whose name was not disclosed, is accused of criminal association to commit fraud with financial instruments and money laundering of unlawfully acquired income.

During the inspection, customs police officers checked the identities of the people on board and established that the man was wanted. After his arrest, the suspect was questioned by a judge in Bari and taken into custody.

At the same time, extradition proceedings to the USA were initiated, it was reported. The Federal Office of Justice has no knowledge of the case, the Keystone-SDA news agency was asked.